Event taking place for the first time in four years

The Building Magazine quiz is returning in 2023.

The quiz, which is being held in partnership with Turner & Townsend alinea and Fieldfisher, is set to take place for the first time since 2019 on 7 September 2023.

The event will be held at Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London, EC4R 3TT, with the evening’s activities kicking off at 6pm.

Pit your wits against other construction and property professionals and support our chosen charity Papyrus.

Papyrus UK provides confidential support and advice to young people who are struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Beer, wine, food, and live entertainment are all included in the ticket prices.

Tickets are on sale now, with a table of 10 on sale for £650, while individual tickets cost £70 each.

