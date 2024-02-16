Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) has downgraded its tender price uplift forecast for this year, citing continuing concerns about workloads.

The consultant downgraded its tender price uplift forecast for 2024 from 3.19% predicted in the final quarter of 2023, to 3.14%.

TPI uplift is now anticipated to rise to 3.32% in 2025 before falling back to 3.17% the following year.

“We report that tender price uplifts are continuing to ease as we forecast last quarter, though this is alongside ongoing input cost inflation, geopolitical concerns and competitive imperatives facing participants throughout the construction supply chain,” Roger Hogg, chair of Global Research Committee.

RLB’s market intelligence report said concerns voiced at the end of last year “in respect of contractors’ pipeline of workload” were continuing.

“The need to refill order books is becoming more pressing and is slowly impacting on procurement options, softening, to an extent, contractors’ reluctance to go with single stage bidding,” it said, noting that conditions were differing across the country.

It found that market uncertainty was slowing project starts despite easing inflation and interest rates and predicted bidding would become more competitive.

“Although levels of input cost uncertainty are somewhat alleviated, all is not yet business-as-usual because of ongoing economic and geopolitical considerations that have yet to be resolved and may continue for some time,” it added.