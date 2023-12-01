Philip White will continue in role he has been in since April

The Building Safety Regulator has announced the appointment of Philip White as its permanent head.

White will carry on in the role of director of Building Safety that he has been doing on an interim basis since April, following the shock departure of Peter Baker.

White will be tasked with keeping the fledgling regulator’s programme on course as it rolls out enforcement of new regulatory requirements under the Building Safety Act.

The BSR earlier this week published its first strategic plan, setting out its three-year ‘roadmap’ for action.

It said it aims to have assessed 40% of occupied higher-risk residential buildings – defined as those at least 18 metres or seven storeys in height – by April 2026.

>>See also: It will take at least a year for the sector to become confident with the new building safety regime

>>See also: We are entering a new era for building safety - but are we ready for the new regulator?

A BSR spokesperson said: “Philip’s extensive regulatory experience and proven leadership will be vital to the success of the BSR in the coming years, ensuring the strength of HSE continues to be brought to bear in creating an effective regulator that’s fit for purpose for the future.”