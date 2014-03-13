Andrew Whalley
Andrew Whalley has been an instrumental part of Grimshaw since the earliest days of the practice, serving as partner in charge on a number of diverse projects including education, performing arts, transportation and workplace buildings. His award-winning projects include the Eden Project in Cornwall, the redevelopment of the historic Paddington Station in London and the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center in New York. Andrew has a long time involvement in academia and has taught at the Royal College of Art, Architectural Association, University College London and was a visiting professor at Washington University. His publication credits include a book with Sunday Times architecture critic Hugh Pearman, “The Architecture of Eden,” published by Transworld in 2003. He has been with Grimshaw since 1986.
- Comment
Can industry go green when government wavers?
The latest minor upgrade to Part L of the Building Regulations is symptomatic of a wider malaise
- Comment
Why did Brits build the modern world?
What is it about the UK that spawned the likes of Rogers, Foster, Hopkins, Grimshaw and Farrell?
- Comment
What can Boris Johnson learn from NYC's outgoing mayor?
The Big Apple’s architecture, infrastructure and public realm have been transformed by Michael Bloomberg
- Comment
Why did so few women in my class end up as architects?
Mac class of ‘83 reunion begs question of what we need to do to retain female graduates
- Comment
Human rights in Qatar: An issue we can't ignore
The revelations of human rights abuses on Qatar construction sites must not be brushed under the carpet. The industry must take a firm stance on ethical issues
- Comment
In praise of the Stirling prize
At first this might appear professionally self-indulgent, but we should recognise the incredible success that the Stirling prize and other RIBA awards have had
- Comment
Made in Britain
British consultants should capitalise on their reputation as market leaders to win large scale projects around the world