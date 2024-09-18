Mark Robinson told Building the Future conference that integration of AI can benefit the construction industry by reducing waste and costs

The chief executive of public procurement body Scape has urged firms to embrace the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionise the construction industry.

In his keynote address at Building’s Building the Future Conference in Westminster today, Robinson said that AI can lead to more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable construction practices.

Robinson admitted he is “no tech-geek” but said he does “recognise that technology can revolutionise the industry”.

He added: “I have come to terms with this and I have embraced it. I encourage you to do the same.”

Robinson said predictive analytics can be leveraged to map out risks, such as potential delays or budget overruns.

He said other AI-driven tools can also generate numerous design alternatives, considering factors like energy consumption, material usage, and structural integrity.

He added: “AI offers numerous opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce costs, enhance safety, and boost overall project outcomes in the construction industry.

“By leveraging AI technologies, the UK construction sector can achieve more effective and innovative solutions, contributing to better-built infrastructure and more sustainable practices.”

AI-powered robotics can also help with repetitive and precise tasks such as bricklaying, welding or painting, reducing labour costs, minimising human error and improving efficiency, he said.

He said that AI-enabled drones and cameras can also be used for construction site monitoring, providing data on progress, safety and quality. AI systems can then analyse the data to ensure compliance with design specifications and safety standards, and also detect any deviations from the plan.

It can also enhance management of materials, by predicting demand and optimising inventory levels. This reduces waste, lowers costs and ensures that the necessary materials are available when needed.

Robinson also highlighted AI’s ability to carry out quality control, saying that it can use computer vision to identify defects and inconsistencies in construction work.

It can also help to improve safety on construction sites by analysing data from sensors and wearable devices to identify potential hazards and ensure compliance with safety protocols.

Building’s Top 150 Consultants survey for 2024 found that consultants are taking AI and machine learning more seriously, with 88% of the 159 survey respondents saying it will be very or extremely important for the transformation of their business over the next 10 years. This is up from 75% 12 months ago.