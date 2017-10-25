Ann Gordon
Ann Gordon is director of master planning at Ramboll UK
- Comment
In building urban communities, we can tackle air pollution
Fighting air pollution can be tough, for those in master planning and city design, we know the war can be won
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
Ann Gordon is director of master planning at Ramboll UK
2017-10-25T05:00:00
Fighting air pollution can be tough, for those in master planning and city design, we know the war can be won