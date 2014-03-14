David Adams
David Adams is technical director at Willmott Dixon energy services. He is also a director of the Zero Carbon Hub.
- Comment
As far as it goes
The DECC report leaves many questions unanswered
- Comment
Shale gas and the invisible gorilla
Politicians should focus on energy efficiency and renewables, not distract themselves with shale gas
- Comment
My digital life … David Adams
This head of retrofit has plenty of time for apps and when he’s not shuffling his iTunes he’s in the seventies or eighties