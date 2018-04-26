David Christie
David Christie is a senior lecturer in law at Robert Gordon University
- Comment
Retentions - appetite for reform
David Christie considers whether outlawing retentions is the best answer to payment practice issues
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
David Christie is a senior lecturer in law at Robert Gordon University
2018-04-26T06:00:00
David Christie considers whether outlawing retentions is the best answer to payment practice issues