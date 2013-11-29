Don Ward
Don is chief executive of Constructing Excellence, the not-for-profit think tank and best practice movement funded by the industry and its clients. He is a leading figure in UK construction sector reform, and a passionate champion of collaborative working in all its forms. He specialises in industry change, supply chain integration, collaborative working, benchmarking and sustainability, with nearly 30 years’ experience of studying, implementing and learning from best practice and change programmes in the construction and infrastructure industries in the UK and overseas. He is an adviser to the UK government’s Cabinet Office and Infrastructure UK, and is also executive director of the Centre for Infrastructure Development at Manchester Business School.
We need a whole new way of doing things
The Construction 2025 vision is not ambitious enough - we need much more radical change to meet the challenges the industry faces
Government trials, not tribulations
Early findings from the government’s trials of new procurement models show that progress towards smarter procurment is being made
University departments need our help with research
Funding cuts mean construction companies should reach out to their local university
On the right path for 2025
The Government Construction Summit demonstrated that the industry is improving, with collaborative working and smarter procurement. But progress must be judged in years, not months, says Don Ward
Earthquake eyewitness: 'It was like a being in a small boat in mountainous seas'
Construction Excellence’s chief executive Don Ward gives a graphic account of the moment Friday’s 9.0 quake hit Japan
It’s good to talk
Long-term frameworks are meant to be all about collaborative working, so it’s about time clients and suppliers worked together to promote their value