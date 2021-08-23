Félicie Krikler

Félicie Krikler, director at Assael Architecture

  • Felicie Krikler_Assael
    Comment

    Happiness by design

    2021-08-23T05:00:00

    Architects know how to boost wellbeing through good design – but the onus is on developers to encourage that, says Félicie Krikler

  • Felicie Krikler BW 2018
    Comment

    Development needs to focus on biodiversity to help people and nature

    2018-12-11T12:17:00

    Last week, the world’s leading politicians, top policy wonks and the most decorated climate scientists are gathering in Katowice in Poland for COP24, the UN’s climate change conference. As with most of the climate change conferences in recent history, the backdrop is grim.

  • Felicie Krikler BW 2018
    Comment

    What is our work worth?

    2018-09-11T08:51:00

    The property industry needs to reassess the way it tenders, remunerates and - ultimately - values contractors’ work