Jason Jones

Jason Jones is UK water sector leader at Turner & Townsend. He is a fellow of CIWEM and a member of the ICE, and joined Turner & Townsend in October 2010. He leads the firm’s water sector consultancy and is also responsible for asset management services across the wider infrastructure sector. Jason joined Yorkshire Water as a graduate before taking on a range of technical engineering, consultancy and contracting roles with a number of companies including Arup and Grontmij. He has experience across the entire water sector including flood defence, water resources, water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment and sewerage. Jason is an expert in setting up capital programmes and delivering improvements in performance and efficiency.