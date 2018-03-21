John Marsh
John Marsh is water director at GTC
- Comment
Open water - at last
From April, all housebuilders and developers will have a genuine choice of water network provider for the first time. It’s time to make the most of this watershed moment
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
John Marsh is water director at GTC
2018-03-21T06:30:00
From April, all housebuilders and developers will have a genuine choice of water network provider for the first time. It’s time to make the most of this watershed moment