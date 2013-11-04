Kane Wagstaff

Kane Wagstaff is head of cost management at Jones Lang LaSalle and sits on the national executive of its project & development services business unit which oversees the project management, cost management and building surveying service lines. Graduating from Salford University in 1995, Kane’s career has been split between both client side and consulting roles with the middle eight years spent at Barclays Capital as global commercial manager in the corporate real estate department. For much of the past decade a significant portion of Kane’s career has been spent working with national and international corporate clients. Having sat on both sides of the fence Kane is acutely aware of the pressures and demands faced by individuals in those two connected but very different worlds. Outside work, Kane spends most of his time blending his passion for fishing, gardening, country pubs and the great outdoors with his role as adventurer and entertainer to his two young children.