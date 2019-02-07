Louis Peacock-Young
Louis Peacock-Young is an associate at CMS
- Comment
The devil is in the detail in pre-contractual documents
Louis Peacock-Young on the risks of appending pre-contractual documents to construction contracts
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
Louis Peacock-Young is an associate at CMS
2019-02-07T06:00:00
Louis Peacock-Young on the risks of appending pre-contractual documents to construction contracts