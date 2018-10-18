Maeve Gantley

Maeve Gantley is an associate in the construction, engineering and projects team at Charles Russell Speechlys

    Legal: How to offset the risks of offsite

    2018-10-18T11:06:00

    In the seventh part of our series on new technology, Maeve Gantley explains how offsite manufacturing brings specific risks that need to be covered by the contract

    Legal: incentivising innovation

    2018-06-22T06:00:00

    In the fifth part of our series on new technology, Andrew Keeley and Maeve Gantley consider whether construction contracts have a role to play in incentivising innovation