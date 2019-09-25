Mark Castle
Mark Castle is chair of Build UK
It’s time to look forward to the future of our industry
If the industry is going to survive and thrive we have to continue to pull together, writes Mark Castle
We're not collaborating enough because our contracts are too confrontational
A more collaborative way of working makes for better-run, more efficient projects – and it all starts with how you word the contract, says Mark Castle
Want to inspire the next generation to join construction? Open your doors and show them what they can do
For Build UK’s annual Open Doors week, sites across the country will open their gates this month, hoping to inspire young people to join the industry. Why not be among them?
We need to ensure that there is a straightforward path for young people into the construction sector
To win new recruits to construction we must all get behind a shared industry plan – changing perceptions and building a seamless talent pipeline
Jump to it
The government’s construction sector deal holds out the promise of a more equitable, more sustainable industry that builds better buildings – let’s not miss our chance
Let's not retain retentions
A threat to small companies’ survival, cash retentions are also symptomatic of a fundamental lack of trust and performance in our industry – they need to go
Operating on a knife edge
The recent and tragic news about Carillion underscores how many principle contractors are operating on knife-edge margins, says Build UK’s Mark Castle
Inspiring Construction: how to win over young workers
The chair of Build UK explains how its Inspiring Construction campaign aims to get those already in the industry to help attract recruits from the next generation