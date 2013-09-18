Matthew Cutts

Matthew is EC Harris’ global market sector leader for financial institutions. The sector provides built asset solutions to leading global investors including private equity funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, investment banks, infrastructure funds and banks throughout Asia, the Middle East, Europe and more recently the US. Matthew joined Arcadis in October 2012 from EC Harris where he established the French office and led the EC Harris lenders & investors team. He has an MBA in finance from Cass Business School, London and previously worked in Hong Kong for five years.