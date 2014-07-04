Michael Mulligan
Michael Mulligan is a construction insolvency specialist at law firm Shakespeare Martineau
- News
Here be dragons
The 16th Construction Industry Dragon Boat Challenge raised money for homelessness charity CRASH
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
Michael Mulligan is a construction insolvency specialist at law firm Shakespeare Martineau
2014-07-04T06:00:00
The 16th Construction Industry Dragon Boat Challenge raised money for homelessness charity CRASH