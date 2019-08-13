Neil Knight
Neil Knight, business development director, Spicerhaart Part Exchange and Assisted Move
- Comment
We need to introduce a ‘brownfield-first’ housebuilding policy
There is enough suitable brownfield land in England to build more than 1 million new homes — so what’s the delay?
- Comment
Leasehold does have issues, but could banning it create other problems?
There is no justification for ground rents to escalate the way they have been, but could banning leaseholds create a double-tier market trapping leaseholders in their properties?