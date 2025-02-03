New spaces to be unlocked and Conservatory to be overhauled in refresh of deteriorating grade II-listed site

Show Fullscreen

Plans by Allies & Morrison and Asif Khan for a long-awaited £240m refurbishment of the Barbican have been unveiled in a first consultation round.

The grade II-listed London arts venue has given members of the public a first look at proposals to restore and renew the deteriorating site, which has faced an array of problems in recent years including leaking in its exhibition halls.

The plans, available to view online until 17 February, will also unlock underused spaces for public use and upgrade its building systems to meet net zero targets.

The grid of concrete columns which fills the venue’s main foyer will be restored along with improved lighting, new facilities and upgrades to doors and lifts. A “major decluttering” of the area to create new flexible spaces will also enable art and performance to be brought into the heart of the building.

Show Fullscreen

The lakeside area above the podium, which has battled issues with a damaged waterproofing membrane, will be repaved and its fountains will be upgraded to provide passive cooling in the summer.

The popular Conservatory, London’s second biggest, will also be reimagined to ensure its thousands of plants “remain the stars of the show”, the venue said, with “dramatic, architectural” new planting aiming to “provide a sense of theatre”. The space will also be made fully accessible and able to remain open for longer hours, providing more scope for events.

Barbican director of buildings and renewals Philippa Simpson said the project aims to celebrate the history and heritage of “this special site”.

Show Fullscreen

“The Barbican has always been about Renewal, a beacon of an optimistic future in the wake of the Second World War,” she said.

“This project is rooted in the vision and ambition of its founders, to reimagine what an arts centre can be in the 21st century, a vital, creative space for everyone.”

Allies & Morrison director Oliver Heywood added: “The Barbican is one of London’s most iconic spaces. Our goal is to honour the Centre’s original bold architectural legacy, while making it more inclusive, sustainable, and fit for the future.”

Feedback from the consultation will inform the next stage of the plans, set to be unveiled in May, with construction expected to start in 2027 if a planning application is approved.

The first five-year phase of the project, which is being backed by a £191m grant from the City of London, is scheduled to open in time for the venue’s 50th anniversary in 2032. It was originally built by John Laing and opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The project team also includes engineer Buro Happold and landscape designer Harris Bugg Studio.