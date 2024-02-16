AHMM, Coffey Architects and vPPR each bag a hat-trick of entries

The Rowe by AHMM

The Black & White Building in Shoreditch, designed by Waugh Thistleton Architects

Source: The Office Group

The Gilbert & George Centre by SIRS Architects

Drawings gallery and Holland Park Circle display case at Leighton House, remodelled and extended by BDP

Source: Image courtesy Dirk Lindner

Part of the National Portrait Gallery refurbishment by Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell

Moxon Architects' Brent Cross Town Visitor Pavilion

Source: Simon Kennedy

St John's Waterloo, by Eric Parry Architects

Source: Dirk Lindner

22 Handyside Street by Coffey Architects

Source: Brendan Bell Aerial

White Patio House in Camberwell, south London, by Pashenko Works

Source: Stijn Bollaert

Orwell House in east London, by Bell Phillips

Source: Kilian O'Sullivan

Front facade of the Slovak Embassy in Kensington

Source: William Salisbury

Battersea Power Station Phase Two, by Wilkinson Eyre

Source: Peter Landers

Sambrook's Brewery at the Ram Quarter in Wandsworth, by Roger Mears Architects

Source: Tim Croker

Abbey Wood Station by Fereday Pollard Architects

Source: Richard Lewisohn

Bradbury Works in Dalston, by [Y/N] Studio

Source: French and Tye

A total of 76 projects have been shortlisted for this year’s RIBA London Awards, with contenders including Waugh Thistleton’s Black & White Building in Shoreditch, Eric Parry’s St John’s Waterloo and BDP’s Leighton House Museum.

In all, 13 practices have more than one project on the shortlist – and AHMM, Coffey Architects and vPPR have three each. AHMM’s are its The Rowe refurbishment and extension of the London Metropolitan School of Art, Architecture and Design in Whitechapel, the Montacute Yards office building in Shoreditch and 10 Lewis Cubitt Square at King’s Cross Central.

Bell Phillips, Henley Halebrown, Hopkins Architects, Moxon, Takero Shimazaki and Wilkinson Eyre are among the 10 firms with two projects in the fray.

Shortlisted schemes by other practices include Freehaus’ new home for the Africa Centre in Southwark, Roger Mears Architects’ Sambrook’s Brewery project at the RAM Quarter in Wandsworth, and SIRS Architects’ Gilbert & George Centre in Spitalfields.

Dian Small, RIBA regional director for London, said the awards contenders showed what the architecture profession had to offer the capital.

“As we seek new housing solutions and innovative approaches to urban regeneration, these projects provide hope for the future of our cities,” she said.

“From small-scale refurbishments and self-build family homes in south London, to revitalised cultural centres in the west, and re-imagined industrial heritage sites in the north, the projects highlight the diversity of London’s rich architectural heritage, but remain united in their commitment to social value and sustainable design.”

All shortlisted projects are set to be visited by a regional jury with the results due be announced in the spring. Winners will go forward for consideration for other RIBA awards, including the RIBA National Awards, recipients of which will be announced in the summer.

The Stirling Prize shortlist for the UK’s best new building is drawn from the pool of RIBA National Award-winning projects. It is due to be revealed in September, with the Stirling Prize winner confirmed the following month.

RIBA London Awards 2024 shortlist

Abbey Wood Station by Fereday Pollard Architects

Artist Studio by VATRAA Architecture

All Saints by EPR Architects

Battersea Power Station Phase Two by Wilkinson Eyre

Bradbury Works by [Y/N] Studio

Brent Cross Town Visitor Pavilion by Moxon Architects

Bromley Old Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard

Camden Market Canopy by vPPR Architects for LabTech

Chowdhury Walk by Al-Jawad Pike

Cork House by Polysmiths

Corner Fold House by Whittaker Parsons

Courtyard Housing by Edward Williams Architects

Dover Court Estate by Pollard Thomas Edwards

Dukes Meadow Footbridge by Moxon Architects

Dulwich House by Proctor & Shaw

Embassy of the Slovak Republic by BD London

Ex-Council House Transformation by VATRAA Architecture

Fish Island Village by Haworth Tompkins, Lyndon Goode Architects, Pitman Tozer Architects and Bureau de Change

Francis Holland School House by IID Architects

Hampstead House by Coppin Dockray

Hendon Waterside Phase 4, Block H1 by Makower Architects

Highgate House by Emil Eve Architects

Holland Park Garden House by David Money Architects

King’s Cross Masterplan by Allies & Morrison and Porphyrios Associates

Leighton House by BDP

Love Walk II by Knox Bhavan Architects

Low Energy House by Architecture for London

LSBU Hub Wilkinson Eyre

Montacute Yards by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

National Portrait Gallery by Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell

Oasis Academy Silvertown, by Rivington Street Studio

Olympic Way & Olympic Steps by Dixon Jones and vPPR Architects

Orwell House by Bell Phillips

Oxford Road by Coffey Architects

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson & Partners

Peckham House by Surman Weston

Pitzhanger Hub by Jo Townshend Architects

Rotherhithe Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Royal Academy of Dance by Takero Shimazaki Architects

Sambrook’s Brewery, RAM Quarter by Roger Mears Architects LLP

Shakespeare Tower by Takero Shimazaki Architects

Six Columns by 31/44 Architects

Somerset Road Covered Courts: All England Lawn Tennis Club by Hopkins Architects

St Andrew’s Holborn by DaeWha Kang Design

St John’s Waterloo by Eric Parry Architects

St. Mary’s Walthamstow by Matthew Lloyd Architects

St. Michael’s, Fulwell by Malcolm Fryer Architects

Sunday Mills by Assael Architecture

Sycamore House by Jonathan Wilson RIBA

Taper House by Merrett Houmøller Architects, All & Nxthing & Rosebank Landscaping

Technique by Buckley Gray Yeoman

Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel by Henley Halebrown

The Africa Centre by Freehaus

The Arbour by Boehm Lynas Architects and GS8

The Artists Residence by Gregory Phillips Architects

The Black & White Building by Waugh Thistleton Architects

The Department Store Studios by Squire & Partners

The Elizabeth Line by, Grimshaw Maynard Design, Equation and Atkins

The Gilbert & George Centre by SIRS Architects

The Learning Tree Nursery by Delve Architects

The Parcels Building by Grafton Architects

The Tannery by Coffey Architects

The Tree House by Bell Phillips

The Rowe by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Tori Ann Walk by Al-Jawad Pike

Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth Line station by Hawkins Brown

Unity Place by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Alison Brooks Architects, Gort Scott, RM_A Architects

Urbanest City by APT London and Hopkins Architects

Verna, Acton Gardens by GRID Architects and Countryside Partnerships

White House School by vPPR Architects

White Patio House by Pashenko Works

Woolwich Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson & Partners

67 Southwark Street by Allies & Morrison

10 Lewis Cubitt Square by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

22 Handyside Street by Coffey Architects

98-100 De Beauvoir Road by Henley Halebrown

