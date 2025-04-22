Winner for scheme that will be located at Dagenham Dock to be appointed this summer

The City of London is looking for an architect to design a tactical firearms training facility for its police force.

The council wants to appoint a lead architect to fully design the project up to RIBA stage three on a £450,000 contract.

The City of London Police is responsible for policing in the Square Mile and is a separate force to the much larger Metropolitan Police, which covers the rest of the capital.

Derived from the City’s ancient administrative independence from the rest of London, it is the smallest police force in England and Wales, both in terms of the geographical area it covers and its number of officers, which amount to less than 1,000.

The training facility is likely to be built on a site owned by the City of London Corporation which has been lined up for the scheme following a feasibility study.

The City said it expects the scheme to be built using a combination of traditional and modular design.

All individuals working on the project must be vetted and given appropriate security clearance, and must have designed at least one firing range project within the last 10 years.

Architects have until 9 May to submit tenders for the contract, which is expected to last just over nine months.

An award will be announced on 19 June.