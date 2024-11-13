Nicholas Boys Smith has said the government’s decision to shut down the Office for Place risks ministers “marking their own homework” on housing design.

Yesterday housing minister Matthew Pennycook announced the arms length body would be scrapped, arguing its role could be more “effectively and efficiently delivered” within the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

Set up in July 2021 by former housing secretary Robert Jenrick, the Office for Place was tasked with ensuring quality design in new housing projects and driving the adoption of design codes by local authorities.

Transformed into an independent body in July last year with plans for a head office in Stoke on Trent, it was envisaged as an enabler for the government’s house building targets by promoting public consent for new schemes.

Boys Smith, the founder of Create Streets and the interim chair of Office for Place, said the decision to close the body was a “mistake” and questioned whether the drive for quality in planning policy would be lost.

He said: “Naturally I am hugely disappointed by this news and think that it is a mistake or I would not have set it up. In the, correct dash for quantity there needs to be an independent voice for quality. Will that voice now be lost within Whitehall? We will find out. I hope not.”

Boys Smith added that it was a “huge sadness” that the organisation would not be able to set up its planned office in Stoke on Trent. Other staff on its board included classicist architect Robert Adam and AHMM co founder Paul Monaghan.

The body was planning to publish an annual review into place-making and regenerative developments across England which would assess how many councils had adopted design codes, and how successful they were in enabling more housebuilding with public consent.

Boys Smith said: “Will the Government still publish [the review]? Is there a risk of them marking their own homework?”

While he admitted the Office for Place did not have a “magic wand” to speed up the delivery of more homes, he said its role was to drive efficiency by promoting “clearer, more visual and more clearly locally popular local policy to permit more homes with more public consent”.

Pennycook said the decision to close the body had been taken by himself and housing secretary Angela Rayner following last month’s autumn Budget and the re-setting of departmental budgets.

He insisted the move did not mean the government was not “downgrading the importance of good design and placemaking, or the role of design coding in improving the quality of development”.

Instead, he promised it would draw the body’s expertise into MHCLG and “fully integrate” good design and placemaking into the government’s planning reforms.

“I also believe that embedding this work within MHCLG will allow experience to be better reflected in decision-making, as well as integrated within an existing delivery team in Homes England already focused on design and placemaking,” Pennycook said.