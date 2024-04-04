The Duchy of Cornwall’s proposals to build a new 2,500-home district in Kent have been put out to public consultation.

Prince William’s estate has a large land holding to the south-east of Faversham and wants to deliver “the next Poundbury and Nansledan” at the 135ha site, according to documents submitted to Swale Borough Council.

A masterplan for the project was submitted by architect Ben Pentreath in December last year and validated in late February. It seeks detailed consent for an initial 261 homes at the site along with 3,021sq m of non-residential space – including a local centre with shops, community space and business space.

Outline consent is sought for the remaining phases of the project. As well as the additional homes, it would include hotel, commercial, business and employment space, a primary school, nursery accommodation, health facilities and accommodation for older people.

The Duchy of Cornwall’s design and access statement suggests the development would be built out in seven phases over the next two decades. In addition to the proposed 2,500 new homes, the development is also targeting the creation of 2,500 jobs.

Documents supporting the application said the Duchy had been in dialogue with Swale Borough Council over the future of the site since 2016 and submitted a prospectus for its development as a “garden community” in 2018.

In addition to Ben Pentreath, the Duchy of Cornwall’s project team includes Clague Architects, landscape architects Kim Wilkie and LDA Design, and engineering design consultant Hydrock.

The proposals are out to public consultation until 20 April.