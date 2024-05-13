Grimshaw’s 117km long route through the capital praised for its “decluttered and calm spaces”

The Elizabeth Line opened in May 2022

The Elizabeth Line has been named as the winner of RIBA’s London Building of the Year 2024.

The 117km-long route, designed by Grimshaw, Maynard, Equation and Atkins, was picked from 76 projects in the capital shortlisted in February.

The line, parts of which were delayed for nearly three and a half years before it was opened in May 2022, features seven new underground stations in central London designed to last for 120 years.

RIBA’s judging panel said the overall scheme felt “significantly different from other tube lines” and praised its “decluttered and calm” spaces.

Weston Williamson & Partners’ Paddington Elizabeth Line station also scooped a regional award in the West London category.

Other awards handed out at a ceremony on Friday evening included The Black and White Building by Waugh Thistleton Architects, which won London Client of the Year.

The tallest timber office building in central London at 17.8m tall, it was praised by judges for its craftsmanship, sustainability and “overriding sense of health and wellbeing”.

Wilkinson Eyre’s Battersea Power Station Phase Two, which saw the long-vacant shell of the 1930s, grade II*-listed former power station on the banks of the Thames transformed into a shopping centre and housing, was named as the winner of the Conservation Award.

Surman Weston’s Peckham House, a self-build house on a corner site in Peckham, won Project Architect of the Year, and The Arbour by Boehm Lynas and GS8, 10 homes on a constrained brownfield site in the heart of Walthamstow Village, picked up the Sustainability Award.

Six Columns by 31/44 Architects, a house designed to accommodate the family within their existing neighbourhood, won Small Project of the Year.

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said the winning schemes “showcase the true value of quality architecture, and the positive impact it has on people’s lives”.

“While carefully considering the needs of the environment, these truly remarkable places and spaces deliver for communities, for residents, for visitors, and people of all ages up and down the country.

“They are pinnacles of design excellence, and show what can be achieved when architects and clients collaborate successfully.”

RIBA regional director of London Dian Small added: “There’s so much to love about this year’s RIBA London winners.

“With a huge range of styles, sectors and scales covered, they reflect the rich quality of world-class architecture being delivered in this city.

“It was great to see that inclusion and accessibility were key considerations across all projects, allowing everyone to experience the delights of architecture.”

RIBA London Award winners will now be considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced on 11 July.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.