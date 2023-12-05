Hawkins Brown has been appointed to lead a masterplan team for the mixed-use redevelopment of around 4ha of Network Rail-owned land at Cardiff Central Station.

The rail infrastructure operator said the practice would spend the coming months engaging with community groups and stakeholders for proposals to redevelop surface car parking at the station into a new neighbourhood. An outline planning application for the scheme is expected to be submitted next year.

Show Fullscreen

Network Rail said the proposals would be enabled by the delivery of a new 795-space car park as part of the adjacent Central Quay redevelopment of the former Brains Brewery site, masterplanned by Benoy.

Work has already started on the initial phases of Central Quay, which will deliver hotel, commercial and leisure space and up to 2,000 waterfront homes where the developer is Rightacres.

Hawkins Brown partner Iain Cochran said the project would “deliver a new place at the centre of the city, connecting the surrounding sites to create a capital welcome”.

The practice’s full masterplan team includes Grants, Arup, DPP, Hoare Lea, EJ Hales, Gleeds, GIA and Soltys Brewster.