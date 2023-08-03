The share prices of major housebuilders dropped this morning ahead of an expected increase in interest rates.

The Bank of England is set to increase the Bank Rate to 5.25% later today, making it the 14th consecutive rise.

The last time interest rates were over 5.25% was in April 2008.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will confirm at midday today if the rate is going up.

Persimmon shares dropped 1.49% this morning. Taylor Wimpey was down 1.58% and Barratt Developments also dipped 1.49%

Vistry Group shares were down 0.58% this morning, and Bellway was down 0.73%.

Peter Truscott, chief executive of Crest Nicholson, whose share price was down 1.42% this morning, says sales volumes have suffered from rising interest rates.

Speaking on the BBC this morning, Truscott said demand for homes remains “very strong” but that there had been fewer reservations of new homes.

“The underlying demand remains very strong in terms of people who are interested in buying homes. But not surprisingly there has been some pause. I think a lot of people are standing on the sidelines,” Truscott said.

“The market is broadly as we expected it to be following the dislocation we experienced at the end of last year. It’s volumes rather than price that are taking the strain. Although there is some soft downward pressure on prices, it’s volumes that are going down.”

In the past week, brickmakers Forterra and Ibstock, builders merchant Travis Perkins and materials supplier Marshall have all said profit is being hit by the continued slowdown in housing.

The latest house price index from Nationwide recorded that house prices were falling for the fastest rate in 14 years. Following the last increase in rates, mortgage rates reached their highest level since last autumn’s “mini-Budget” caused market turmoil.

Mortgage rates dropped in July, however, amid inflation levels that were lower than forecast, leading some analysts to suggest mortgage rates had peaked.