Contractor will deliver new prison places at three existing facilities

ISG has been picked to carry out a £155m programme of work to expand the number of prison places across the UK.

The job, which will see the contractor deliver 780 new category D prison places at three existing prisons, is part of a broader £4bn investment programme to create 20,000 more prison places by the mid-2020s.

Procured as a FAC-1 Alliancing contract through the Crown Commercial Services Framework, the prison places will be in new houseblocks with a standard design and construction approach.

Alistair McNeil, sector director at ISG, said: “The MoJ should be recognised for its bold and innovative procurement approach that supports such challenging objectives.

“Incentivising behaviours that foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, transparency and operational performance creates a culture of innovation leading to consistently better built outcomes, benefiting the prison population and wider society.”

ISG was recently appointed to the Ministry of Justice’s five year, £2.5bn Constructor Services Framework and is currently delivering its single largest refurbishment project to date – a £61m revamp of HMP Birmingham.

The firm’s latest prison contract win adds to success in other sectors.

Earlier this month, it beat rival Overbury to the blue riband contract to fit out Google’s new headquarters building at King’s Cross.

That deal is believed to be worth north of £150m, making it one of the biggest fit-out jobs to be let recently.