Daniel Gayne
Daniel Gayne is a reporter at Building.<br> He writes about contractors and consultants with a focus on subcontractors.
Contact info
- Mobile:
- 07518 354 946
- Email:
- daniel.gayne@assemblemediagroup.co.uk
- News
Former Homes England chief defends public sector going to Mipim
Councils and other groups have to court private investment, says Nick Walkley
- Features
Can campaigners save Liverpool Street station from the bulldozers? Here’s how they did it last time
As the battle over Sellar’s plans to overhaul Liverpool Street hots up, Daniel Gayne delves into the archive to find out about the original 1970s campaign to save the Victorian station
- News
Winners on £2.5bn MoJ construction framework named
Contract to run five years with option for £1bn extension
- News
Manchester university fires starting gun on race to join £260m framework
Framework covers work ranging from demolition to construction and refurbishment
- News
Infrastructure inflation set to be double that of building, Arcadis says
Consultant predicts up to 7% price hike for civils work this year
- News
Construction output drops as UK economy returns to growth
Bad weather in January blamed for weakest performance since last June
- News
Transport secretary confirms two year delay on HS2
Euston stretch and later phases in the North to be hit by phasing change
- News
Government set to announce HS2 delays
Costs on first phase have reportedly risen £2bn since last update
- News
Forterra says housebuilders’ woes to hit demand this year after bumper 2022
Brickmaker says key its sales will be spring selling season
- News
Green light for 41-storey tower in Salford
Final piece of Greengate cluster will deliver 518 homes
- News
Ministers considering changes to post-Brexit immigration rules for construction workers
Sector could be added to list making it easier to recruit skilled labour from abroad
- News
Construction activity reverses decline as recession fears begin to ease
February’s PMI figures saw highest growth rate since May 2022
- News
Outcome of Willmott Dixon cladding battle could trigger similar suits, say lawyers
Contractor suing supply chain for £47m over alleged defects in Woolwich Tesco scheme
- News
HS2 could be delayed to mitigate cost rises, says project boss
Inflation has had ’significant’ impact on project
- News
Victorian Society pushes for Levelling Up Bill amendment to curb demolitions
Group claims existing law is bad for heritage and the environment
- News
New year began with slump in project starts, says Glenigan
But firm says greater certainty around interest rates and investments could be ‘shot in the arm’ for industry
- News
German firm completes purchase of UK consultant
AA Projects will operate under Drees & Sommer brand
- News
‘Tide turning’ towards single stage tendering, says RLB price report
Tender prices softening as economy slows
- News
In Pictures: Mace’s £50m facelift of Goldman Sachs’ former HQ
Paternoster Square scheme cuts building’s carbon use in half
- Features
A home for all seasons: Inside the £16m research centre testing houses against the elements
The University of Salford says its Energy House 2.0 can simulate 95% of global environmental conditions. Daniel Gayne takes a look