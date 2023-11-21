Heritage groups said Fletcher Priest scheme at 55 Old Broad Street would “engulf” listed bath house at base

Landsec has been give the green light for a 24-storey tower which will be partially cantilevered over a listed Victorian bath house.

The Victorian Society had calling for the City of London to reject the plans drawn up by Fletcher Priest after saying it would “engulf” the 1895 Turkish-style bath house and harm views of neighbouring conservation areas.

The Victorian Society said approval for Landsec’s application would set a precedent for cantilevering over listed buildings and mean that “no listed building would be safe”.

But yesterday the City gave the nod to the scheme which is adjacent to the 18-storey Dashwood House, which Fletcher Priest redeveloped for the same client, then called Land Securities, in 2008.

Landsec paid £87m for 55 Old Broad Street in 2020, saying at the time that redeveloping the 10-storey building would result in a “compelling best-in-class destination” over the medium term, in combination with its offer at Dashwood.

The plans propose the renovation of the grade II-listed bath house, public realm improvements and the provision of a pub. The current block – completed in 1976 – hosts a pub and a bank, among other businesses, at podium level.

The project would deliver 33,081 sq m of new office space, a new pub, retail space and around 5,500 sq m of ancillary space, Landsec said. Work could start in 2025, the developer has previously said.

M&E consultant Atelier Ten, structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel, project manager Turner & Townsend and construction consultant Bam are also members of the project team.

Last week, Landsec said the number of people going back into its buildings was 10% up in the six months to September, compared to the previous six months and 22% up year-on-year. It added that central London occupancy of its space was now at 96.5%.

Meanwhile, controversial plans designed by DSDHA to redevelop a former hotel in Bloomsbury with a mixed-use scheme featuring a 19-storey office tower have been approved by Camden Council.

The practice’s proposal for client BC Partners is the third incarnation of the One Museum Street scheme, earmarked to replace a 17-storey former Travelodge hotel and car park – as well as other nearby buildings – in the Bloomsbury Conservation Area.

Others working on the scheme include development manager Simten, project manager and cost manager Gardiner & Theobald and structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel.

Camden’s ruling will now be referred to London mayor Sadiq Khan because of the scale of the development.