Full screen in popup Previous

Next Hawkins\Brown and SimpsonHaugh's plans for six student residential and life sciences blocks 1/6 show caption

A quartet of developers have submitted plans for a huge £450m student accommodation and life sciences complex in Manchester set to provide almost 2,000 homes.

Kadans Science Partner, McLaren, Property Alliance Group and Moda Living sent the scheme into the local council in two separate applications last week.

Architects working on the eight-block Upper Brook Street masterplan include Hawkins\Brown, Sheppard Robson and SimpsonHaugh, with Re-Form Landscape Architecture working on public realm.

It will include 1,100 student homes in three blocks ranging of 12, 14 and 42 storeys designed by SimpsonHaugh and three life sciences buildings ranging from four to nine storeys designed by Hawkins\Brown.

This part of the scheme will be built by a joint venture between Moda Living and Property Alliance Group called Williams Motor Co (Holdings) Limited and Alliance UBS Limited.

The project team so far includes planning consultant Avison Young, civil and structural engineer WSP, heritage consultant Turley, MEP consultant Ridge and transport consultant Curtins.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Sheppard Robson's plans for a student tower and life sciences block for Kadans Science Partner and McLaren 1/3 show caption

A separate application for the masterplan submitted by Kadans Science Partner and designed by Sheppard Robson would see the construction of a further 737 student rooms in a 23 storey tower and a fourth life science block between four and nine storeys in height.

Other firms on the project team for this site include cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald, services consultant Cundall, planning consultant Avison Young, heritage consultant Donald Insall Associates and project manager Buro4.

It is the latest in Dutch investor Kadans’ growing pipeline of life sciences schemes, which include the 23-storey KPF-designed laboratory tower in Canary Wharf which was approved for planning last month.

The firm also recently lodged proposals for a five-storey David Miller Architects-designed laboratory building in King’s Cross on a plot next door to another Kadans life sciences scheme which is currently being built by Morgan Sindall.