Shedkm’s proposals for a £250m mixed-use neighbourhood in Stockport have been submitted for planning.

More details have emerged about the landmark scheme, Stockport 8, which would see up to 1,300 homes built next to the town’s grade II*-listed Victorian viaduct.

It is being developed by a partnership between Stockport council and English Cities Fund (ECF), a joint venture between Homes England, Muse and Legal & General.

The proposals are the latest phase of a £500m masterplan aiming to transform Stockport with new sustainable housing and green spaces which has already seen construction start on 1,200 homes. This masterplan is itself a key element of a wider £1bn investment into the town centre.

Along with new homes, the Stockport 8 scheme would contain ground floor office and community space, new public realm spaces and walking routes.

Buildings would have green roofs and a high level of energy efficiency with the proposals also including electric vehicle charging points and cycle parking.

The site runs alongside the town’s famous viaduct, which was completed in 1840 and is still one of the UK’s largest brick structures.

The development aims to recreate a residential neighbourhood which once existed around the viaduct’s arches and would reintroduce the area’s historic street pattern and street names.

Eamonn Boylan, interim chair of the Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation, said the plans, which were submitted after nearly a year of consultations with local people and businesse holders, were “uniquely shaped by the people of Stockport”.

ECF senior development manager Joe Stockton added: “This is one of the largest town centre regeneration projects in the UK, so it’s only right that the local community has played a key role in shaping the plans.

“We’ve spent months talking to local people and have taken on board their views. This will be a place for everyone, a place that’s distinctly Stockport and that celebrates its strong community spirit and rich heritage.”

The project team so far also includes landscape architect Planit, planning consultant Deloitte and project manager Walker Sime, highways consultant Arup and MEP engineer Tace.