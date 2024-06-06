Building wants to find out what you think of the main political parties and their construction policies

We want to hear from you as part of our general election reader survey.

With just four weeks to go until polling day, we want to find out what you think of the main political parties and their policies affecting, construction, housing and architecture.

The state of the economy is dominating the election debate so far, although other issues are cutting through ahead of the parties’ revealing their manifestos.

In a statement prime minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to fund 100,000 new apprenticeships by scrapping so-called “Mickey Mouse” university courses that do not increase young people’s long-term earning potential.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Keir Starmer has received backing from business leaders including bosses from the built environment, days after a promise to merge the National Infrastructure Commission and Infrastructure and Projects Authority.

The leaders debate on Tuesday seemingly failed to generate enthusiasm among the public, attracting just 4.8m viewers. Much of the media coverage focused on Sunak’s attacks on Starmer over tax.

But did any of it change the way you are likely to vote?

Which of the UK political parties has the best policies for the built environment?

So what do you think of it all? Our short survey, run in partnership with Building’s sister publications Building Design and Housing Today, should only take a few minutes to fill in online.

>> CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY

All the survey information you give us can remain anonymous and confidential.

Thank you and watch this space for the findings of our research.

>> Read more: Election focus 2024: policy tracker