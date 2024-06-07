Council confirms permission after two years of negotiation with developer

Watkin Jones has received planning permission for the development of a 484-bed student accommodation scheme in Bristol.

The approval comes after two years of negotiation between the student housing and Build to Rent specialist, and Bristol City Council Development Committee.

Previously housing an engineering works and foundry, but now a vacant site, the project is due to deliver student homes ranging from six to 10 storeys across three buildings on Malago Road, Bedminster.

Plans also include creating storage space for 130 bikes, disabled car spaces, green landscaping, providing improvements for highway infrastructure and a new public space.

As part of the broader regeneration of the Bedmister Green area project, the developer will also integrate the restoration works of the nearby River Malago, which currently mostly runs underground though South Bristol.

Watkin Jones returned to profit in the first half of this year after being in the doldrums since the mini-Budget in 2022. The firm reported that revenue rose by 14% to £175m, with profit of £2.1m following a loss of £43m last year.