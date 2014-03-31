Nick Pollard
Nicholas Pollard, chief executive officer of Balfour Beatty Construction Services UK, is an experienced senior executive and thought leader in the global and UK infrastructure markets with over 30 years' experience in the industry. He was recently the chief operating officer at management consultancy, Navigant, where he led the global construction business in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Nicholas’ previous roles include chief executive of Bovis Lend Lease. He has also held executive positions at Skanska and Network Rail as well as key advisory roles for Transport for London, the Mayor of London, Thames Water, the business department and the Cabinet Office. The co-author of the influential report ‘World Class Infrastructure for a World Class City’ and chair of the Procurement Lean/Client Task Group, which reported to government on reducing the capital costs of construction in 2013, Nicholas has a relentless passion for creating a construction industry which is truly efficient and sustainable, and in which everyone returns home safely every day. Nicholas is a champion of the employment of ex-offenders and committed to working with Balfour Beatty’s charitable trust, Building Better Futures.
Sustainability can transform our urban areas
As an industry, we have to strive for the delivery of future-proofed resilient infrastructure
Towards sustainable growth
Our industry is no laggard when it comes to laying the foundations for sustainable growth
This recovery could easily go off the rails
We need major projects now if our industry’s fragile recovery is not to be threatened
Our supply chain is our lifeblood
Our supply chain is vital and we are working very hard to find increasingly innovative ways to support those who work for and with us