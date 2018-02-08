Penny Dew
Penny Dew is finance director at contractor Pexhurst Services
- Comment
A new age for the performance bond
In the fallout of Carillion’s collapse, the use of performance bonds as a way of derisking a project has come to the fore
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
Penny Dew is finance director at contractor Pexhurst Services
2018-02-08T06:30:00
In the fallout of Carillion’s collapse, the use of performance bonds as a way of derisking a project has come to the fore