Richard Hyams

Richard Hyams is the founding director of Astudio, the Building Awards Architectural Practice of the Year 2012.

Richard’s educational experience stems from over 10 years of delivering schools projects across PFI, BSF, academies and free schools. Richard has a passion for creating inspirational learning spaces within the tightest budget, and has worked on projects such as St Paul’s Way Trust School in Tower Hamlets, Raine’s Foundation School in east London, School21 in Newham, and Hampton and Twickenham Academies.

Richard is a member of design review panels for the Home Office and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.