Richard Hyams

Richard Hyams

Richard Hyams is the founding director of Astudio, the Building Awards Architectural Practice of the Year 2012.

Richard’s educational experience stems from over 10 years of delivering schools projects across PFI, BSF, academies and free schools. Richard has a passion for creating inspirational learning spaces within the tightest budget, and has worked on projects such as St Paul’s Way Trust School in Tower Hamlets, Raine’s Foundation School in east London, School21 in Newham, and Hampton and Twickenham Academies.

Richard is a member of design review panels for the Home Office and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

  • Richard Hyams
    Comment

    Looking beyond the horizon

    2013-11-15T06:00:00

    Zoologists, scientists and chemists could provide construction with a fresh perspective on cutting carbon emissions from buildings

  • Richard Hyams
    Comment

    Two schools of thought

    2013-09-06T06:00:00

    It’s ironic that this government is pushing for standardised designs for most schools but has a liberal approach when it comes to academies and free schools

  • Richard Hyams
    Comment

    Standardise cost plans, not school layouts

    2012-11-09T00:00:00

    The best schools are flexible spaces developed from a site-specific brief. Standardised layouts simply won’t work, says Richard Hyams - but standardised cost plans might …