Simon Allford

Simon Allford is a founding partner of AHMM. Recent projects include The Angel, Tea and Yellow Buildings, Adelaide Wharf, the Saatchi Gallery and Chobham Academy.

He is currently working on the new Google HQ, The White Collar Factory, 240 Blackfriars, three mixed use projects on Regent Street for the Crown Estate, an academic building for the University of Amsterdam as well as large urban scale projects in London and America.

Simon engages in the broader architectural discussion as a writer, critic, teacher, judge, adviser, trustee and commentator.