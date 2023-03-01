Ted Lowery
Ted Lowery is a Partner at the UK’s largest construction and energy law firm, Fenwick Elliott. Ted is involved in a wide range of projects across the construction and energy sector including housing, roads, hospitals, power stations, offshore structures, gas and oil pipelines, chemical process plants and leisure facilities. He has provided advice to an equally diverse range of clients including contractors, fund managers, developers, local authorities, state corporations, architects and engineers.
Ted’s experience encompasses both contentious and non-contentious work in connection with most of the standard forms of contract including the JCT, ICE, IChemE, CPA, SoPC and FIDIC forms. He has also worked on many other bespoke forms of contract and has prepared single and multiple draft agreements for clients to use on an ad hoc basis and as part of a suite of standard forms.
Case in focus: defective fire stopping in a PFI hospital
A claim involivng Lendlease Construction (Europe)
Case in focus: Solutions 4 North Tyneside Ltd vs Galliford Try Building 2014 Ltd
A dispute over the scope of the construction contractor’s obligations in a PFI project
Case in focus: Rugby Football Union vs Clark Smith Partnership Ltd and FM Conway Ltd
A dispute over the scope of an employer’s insurance policy
Case in focus: Patricia Andrews and Others vs Kronospan Ltd
Another case in which the court excluded expert evidence
Case in focus: Avantage (Cheshire) Ltd vs GB Building Solutions Ltd
An unsuccessful application for reverse summary judgment
Case in focus: Readie Construction Ltd vs Geo Quarries Ltd
A case in which the contract terms required full payment for defective goods
Case in focus: Surrey County Council vs Suez Recycling and Recovery Surrey Ltd
Ted Lowery looks at a case that examined conflicting dispute mechanisms in a PFI contract
Case in focus: Dana UK Axle Ltd vs Freudenberg FST GmbH
Ted Lowery looks at a case in which the defendant’s expert evidence was excluded
Case in focus: Newcastle United Football Company Ltd vs The Football Association Premier League Ltd and Others
Ted Lowery on a decision highlighting the need for adjudicators to disclose relevant prior connections
Case in focus: D McLaughlin & Sons Ltd vs East Ayrshire Council
Ted Lowery considers an attempt to apply the Hutton principle in Scotland
Case in focus: Chell vs Tarmac Cement and Lime Ltd
Ted Lowery considers the implications of a practical joke on site that backfired
Case in focus: MG Construction Ltd vs AGD Equipment Ltd
Ted Lowery considers a claim for defective piling equipment
Case in focus: MW High Tech Projects UK Ltd vs Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick Ltd
Ted Lowery considers whether the introduction of a delay report reset the clock for a dispute
Case in focus: Blackpool Borough Council vs Volkerfitzpatrick Ltd and Range Roofing and Cladding Ltd & Ors
Ted Lowery on an attempt to disbar expert witnesses
Case in focus: TAQA Bratani Ltd and Others v Rockrose UKCS8 LLC
Ted Lowery on a termination that was not subject to good faith
Case in focus: Amey LG Ltd vs Aggregate Industries UK Ltd
Ted Lowery on the complications caused by an unexecuted deed of variation
Case in focus: Everwarm Ltd vs BN Rendering Ltd
Ted Lowery on the perils of indifference to contract formation
Case in focus: Dickie & Moore Ltd vs Trustees of The Lauren McLeish Discretionary Trust
Ted Lowery considers whether, in a recent case, the pupil had become the master
Case in focus: Universal Sealants (UK) Ltd (t/a USL Bridgecare) vs Sanders Plant and Waste Management Ltd
Ted Lowery considers a dispute over contracts and concrete
Case in focus: Martin vs McLaren Construction Ltd
Ted Lowery considers an unsuccessful call on a personal guarantee