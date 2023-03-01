Ted Lowery

Ted Lowery is a Partner at the UK’s largest construction and energy law firm, Fenwick Elliott. Ted is involved in a wide range of projects across the construction and energy sector including housing, roads, hospitals, power stations, offshore structures, gas and oil pipelines, chemical process plants and leisure facilities. He has provided advice to an equally diverse range of clients including contractors, fund managers, developers, local authorities, state corporations, architects and engineers.

Ted’s experience encompasses both contentious and non-contentious work in connection with most of the standard forms of contract including the JCT, ICE, IChemE, CPA, SoPC and FIDIC forms. He has also worked on many other bespoke forms of contract and has prepared single and multiple draft agreements for clients to use on an ad hoc basis and as part of a suite of standard forms.