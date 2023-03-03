Thomas Lane
Responsible for the projects section which covers architecture and technical. This includes regulations, sustainability, innovation and best practice. Thomas also looks after the economics section of the magazine.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 3011 3132
- Email:
- thomas.lane@assemblemediagroup.co.uk
- Features
The longest job: Building the Colne Valley viaduct
A sensitive landscape and stiff local opposition presented the team building Britain’s longest railway bridge with a major challenge. Thomas Lane reports on how they got on
- Comment
Should the scope of HS2 be cut to save money?
Politicians understandably want to keep bills down but the more you look at the proposed cuts the less they make sense, says Tom Lane
- Features
NABERS: the energy ratings system that goes further than Part L
Energy regulations in the UK do not deliver buildings that perform as intended. Could the Australian alternative provide a better solution?
- Features
What happened when Bam went to Brollywood?
Sky wanted its new film studio in Elstree built in double-quick time to help meet movie makers seemingly insatiable demand for space. How did the contractor get on?
- Features
Building the Future Commission: introducing the project delivery and digital stream
The project delivery stream will focus on collaboration, standardisation, MMC, digital transformation and skills
- Features
Building the Future Commission: introducing the energy and net zero stream
The energy and net zero stream of the commission will look at challenges and solutions around net zero targets, funding, regulation and upskilling
- Features
When is demolition better than retention?
A 1920s facade’s poor condition left the project team wondering whether it would have been less carbon intensive to knock it down and start again
- News
Gensler breaks record for number of architects employed
US practice now has more than 3,000 on its books according to Building Design’s international survey of the world’s largest firms
- News
Plans lodged for Oxford student accommodation scheme
Stirling winner Niall McLaughlin working on 12,000 sq m Hertford College scheme with landscape architect Kim Wilkie
- Features
Nine Elms: How the Chinese redefined development in London
The past decade has seen the riverside area around Vauxhall transformed with Chinese developers cutting their teeth on three major schemes. Thomas Lane visited the project
- Features
How to retrofit a historical building: the challenge and solutions
Permission must be sought and appropriate materials used in order to thermally upgrade traditional buildings. Thomas Lane looks at the issues involved
- Features
Bankside Yards: A new net zero model for London?
Native Land’s scheme will be the UK’s first major mixed-use net zero development thanks to an ambient heat network. Thomas Lane reports
- Features
Sunny side up: why the future for solar power looks bright
With energy prices going through the roof and demand for electricity from data centres and electric vehicles soaring, the case for solar power has never been stronger
- Features
Factory International: Manchester’s new joy division
Manchester’s Factory International mega‑venue aims to encourage artists to push the boundaries – as the designers themselves have done
- Comment
For so many reasons, we must focus on the ‘green crap’ now
David Cameron famously said the UK had other priorities and Rishi Sunak was initially reluctant to travel to COP27. Our leaders really have no choice but to take action on climate change, says Thomas Lane
- Features
22 Bishopsgate: Looking down on the neighbours
Its grand height and formal aloofness may give it an air of superiority but the ‘vertical village’ goes out of its way to make people feel at home. Thomas Lane reports
- Features
Things can only get hotter – so we must tackle overheating in buildings
With climate change making heatwaves more frequent, intense and long-lasting, what can be done to mitigate overheating in buildings?
- Features
Battersea power station: conquering the Everest of real estate
It has been compared to climbing the world’s highest mountain but the redeveloped Battersea power station is now, finally, complete
- Features
Looking up … new visitor centre at Jodrell Bank is out of this world
While the famous radio telescope searches out the mysteries of the universe, the £20.5m new visitor centre presented challenges of a far more terrestrial kind
- Features
Mayfield, Manchester: a park for the people
The first major open space in the city centre – and first public park anywhere in Manchester for 100 years – is ready to open