Tim Basford
Tim Basford is COO of Code Investing
- Comment
Political turmoil perhaps, but construction lenders remain robust
This year may be politically volatile, but compared with 10 years ago construction is financially stable
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
Tim Basford is COO of Code Investing
2019-01-22T14:23:00
This year may be politically volatile, but compared with 10 years ago construction is financially stable