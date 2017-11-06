Tim Oldman
Tim Oldman is CEO at Leesman
- Comment
New is no guarantee: bridging the gap between design, construction and FM
From a construction perspective, how can you design in a user centric way when there is no user to consider?
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
Tim Oldman is CEO at Leesman
2017-11-06T06:00:00
From a construction perspective, how can you design in a user centric way when there is no user to consider?