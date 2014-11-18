Adrian Malone

Adrian Malone is a director at Faithful+Gould with responsibility for BIM, knowledge management and commercial research. He leadsFaithful+Gould’s BIM strategy and working group, represents the business globally as a member of the Atkins BIM corporate strategy team and is a member of the RICS BIM technology working group. He has been actively engaged in research both in the construction sector (at UK and EU levels) and cross-sector, participating in leading research at Henley Business School. Recently Adrian co-founded the Knowledge Specific Interest Group under the Association for Project Management (APM). He speaks regularly on topics covering BIM, knowledge management and social business.