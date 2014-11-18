Adrian Malone
Adrian Malone is a director at Faithful+Gould with responsibility for BIM, knowledge management and commercial research. He leadsFaithful+Gould’s BIM strategy and working group, represents the business globally as a member of the Atkins BIM corporate strategy team and is a member of the RICS BIM technology working group. He has been actively engaged in research both in the construction sector (at UK and EU levels) and cross-sector, participating in leading research at Henley Business School. Recently Adrian co-founded the Knowledge Specific Interest Group under the Association for Project Management (APM). He speaks regularly on topics covering BIM, knowledge management and social business.
- Comment
Beyond BIM tools
Industry-wide adoption of BIM is about more than software - we must also change the way we manage projects
- Comment
Future impossible?
A couple in the future decide to extend their semi-detached home - here’s how they might do it
- Comment
BIM and the informed project manager
Many project managers have yet to grasp the implications and opportunities BIM presents - it’s time to get informed
- Comment
Will recovery be good or bad for BIM?
Emerging recovery is of course welcome, but also introduces new opportunities and challenges for BIM
- Comment
Big data, little buckets and smart cities
Data generated by construction projects tends to be on a small, local scale but if we are to plan for smart cities we need to embrace big data
- Comment
Data, information, knowledge, wisdom... and BIM
Are we in danger of focusing too much on the process of creating BIM models and not enough on how the models actually affect projects?
- Comment
BIM - a very good place to start?
Starting off the BIM process by establishing the client’s requirements - and thinking about the final outcome - is key
- Comment
BIM: A romance of many dimensions
Thanks to the introduction of BIM, two-dimensional geometry is no longer sufficient for QSs