Alex Woolcott
Alex Woolcott is a solicitor at Winckworth Sherwood
- Comment
Time to practise what we preach on development diversity
With only finite space available, there is an urgency to ensuring that we maximise the development potential of constrained sites
- Comment
Draft London Plan: ripping up the rule book?
The Mayor’s claim to be ‘ripping up the planning rule book’ in order to revolutionise housing delivery may be audacious, but there are sensible and progressive changes afoot, write Alex Woolcott and Karen Cooksley of Winckworth Sherwood
- Comment
Planning for the right homes in the right places
How has government responded to the white paper and consultation on assessing housing need and how effective do its proposals look?