Ant Wilson

Ant Wilson, European leader for advanced design, applied research and sustainability, Aecom, is a champion of low energy building design. Ant is recognised as one of the UK’s most influential building services engineers with considerable experience in low and zero carbon systems, facade engineering and green measurement tools. Ant is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE), the Energy Institute and the Society of Façade Engineering. He is also a Member of the Society of Lights and Lighting. Ant has received a number of prestigious industry accolades: he holds a silver medal for his contribution to CIBSE, has been recognised by the IMechE for outstanding contribution to building services and construction and named the first ever winner of an Engineering Ambassador award from the Association for Consultancy and Engineering.