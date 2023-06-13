Barratt is set to demolish and rebuild homes on a new build development in Cambridge after faults were found in the foundations.

The affected homes, of which there are reportedly 90, were unoccupied but include a number which had been sold to buyers who were waiting to move in.

They are among 450 homes built so far as part of the Darwin Green scheme, with each property worth up to £850,000.

Built on the former university playing fields, the scheme will eventually have 2,500 homes along with a school and community facilities.

The £4.8bn-turnover housebuilder’s Barratt David Wilson Homes firm received planning permission for the final 210 at the site earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire said: “We have an extensive quality assurance process and during inspections we found that a small number of unoccupied properties at our Darwin Green development did not meet our usual high standards.

“Unfortunately, the most effective course of action at this stage is to demolish the properties and rebuild them. We have apologised to the customers affected and understand their frustrations, but we are doing all that we can to lessen the impact of this for them.

“We have written to all residents in Phase One of the development to reassure them that this was an isolated issue with one small section of the development and that there are no concerns about their houses.

“In addition to the extensive inspections carried out during construction, all existing properties were signed off by approved building control inspectors.

“To offer further reassurance, over the past fortnight an expert independent engineering firm has reviewed all existing properties on the site and have provided their report today outlining that there are no concerns. We will be writing to all residents with a copy of that report in the coming days.”