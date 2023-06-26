The Building Awards deadline for entries has been extended by a fortnight.

Due to popular demand and a busy year for many of our entrants, firms now have until 7 July to get their submissions in.



The 2023 Building Awards will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, in London, on 7 November.

Two new categories have been added for the 2023 instalment of the event.

Entries are still open for the Manufacturer of the Year category, which recognises firms that have really gone the extra mile in their partnerships with the construction industry. Any organisation that supplies a product or software to the industry is eligible to enter.

There is also the new Building’s Employer of the Year Award to highlight firms that promote a high-quality working environment for employees. The judges will be looking for evidence that employers are providing opportunities for career advancement including training and development initiatives. Employers should also have policies that promote wellbeing and a healthy work life balance.

The full list of categories is:

**NEW: Manufacturer of the Year, in partnership with the Construction Products Association**

**NEW: Building’s Employer of the Year**

Architectural Practice of the Year, sponsored by MESH Construction Consultancy

Building Magazine Project of the Year, sponsored by Aluprof

Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff)

Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (100 staff or over), sponsored by LABC Warranty

Specialist Contractor of the Year

Contractor of the Year (up to £500m)

Major Contractor of the year (over £500m), sponsored by Fenwick Elliott

Construction Client of the Year

Digital Excellence Award, sponsored by Hollis

Engineering Consultant of the Year

Housebuilder of the Year, sponsored by Rockwool

Housing Project of the Year, in partnership with The Housing Forum

International Project of the Year

Net Zero Award in partnership with UKGBC

Offsite Project of the Year

Retrofit Project of the Year, sponsored by AET Flexible Space

Small Project of the Year (up to £5m), sponsored by Clement Windows Group

CEO of the Year, sponsored by DGP Logistics

Delivering Social Value Award

Interested firms can register for free to take a closer look at the criteria and be one step closer to having their hard work recognised.