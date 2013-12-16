Caroline Buckingham

Caroline is a shareholder, board director and head of education for HLM in the UK and Internationally. She provides high level consultation, strategic vision and architectural, financial and commercial input throughout projects. Her recent work includes complex projects such as the all-through learning campus, Wood View, for Plymouth council, and Innovation City University in Abu Dhabi. Her leadership during consultations resulted in HLM winning a special Sunday Times Small Best Companies List Award: ‘Best for Engaging with Schools’. Caroline represents HLM at Policy Exchange and on the RIBA Large Practice Group and Future Leaders Programme, and she is chair of Friends of Ian Mikardo High School Charity.