Caroline Buckingham
Caroline is a shareholder, board director and head of education for HLM in the UK and Internationally. She provides high level consultation, strategic vision and architectural, financial and commercial input throughout projects. Her recent work includes complex projects such as the all-through learning campus, Wood View, for Plymouth council, and Innovation City University in Abu Dhabi. Her leadership during consultations resulted in HLM winning a special Sunday Times Small Best Companies List Award: ‘Best for Engaging with Schools’. Caroline represents HLM at Policy Exchange and on the RIBA Large Practice Group and Future Leaders Programme, and she is chair of Friends of Ian Mikardo High School Charity.
- Comment
Teaching the teachers
Architects can help schools understand how to really use engagement sessions to their advantage
- Comment
Lessons in group learning
A lack of collaboration in school building projects is the problem we need to address to solve the more for less equation
- Comment
The James Review: Now it's up to us
The James Review talks a lot of sense and clarifies what challenges lie ahead. It should inspire architects to use the best of their skills to meet them
- Comment
Schools: How do you make standardisation and refurbishment work together?
Caroline Buckingham of HLM architects argues that the government needs to join up its policies on school buildings
- Comment
Could do (a lot) better
It’s good that Cabe is assessing designs for Building Schools for the Future, but the way it’s going about it leaves much to be desired
- Comment
Different classes
If a government adviser on education design spent a day in a modern school for boys with emotional problems, what would she learn?