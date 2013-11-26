Conor Ellis

Conor Ellis is global account leader, health, at EC Harris and has more than 20 years experience in the sector. He started his career as an NHS graduate management trainee in the North west before working on strategic reconfiguration schemes in Preston, Shrewsbury and Central Manchester Healthcare campus. Conor has been involved in all forms of strategic planning and capital development in the UK and abroad involving primary, mental health, ambulatory and acute care. He has worked on capital schemes totalling more than £4bns including high profile health reconfiguration schemes for both the NHS & private sector hospitals. Additionally, he has worked on a large number of community and primary care schemes and several overseas health schemes, including ambulatory care units in Slovakia, the Karolinska project in Stockholm and projects in Qatar, UAE and the Ukraine.