Elisabeth Selk
Elisabeth Selk is strategy research consultant at Arcadis
- Features
Infrastructure update: the road to electric
The motor industry is gradually shifting to electric vehicles, but the rate of adoption is highly dependent on the rollout of charging infrastructure
- Features
Infrastructure update: Water's smart future
Elisabeth Selk of Arcadis looks at how water companies can improve performance during Ofwat’s next price review period, PR19
- Features
City focus: Chicago
Chicago is aiming to use its technical and communications nous to attract people and investment back to the ‘windy city’
- Features
Infrastructure update: Investment review
Elisabeth Selk of Arcadis explores the opportunities for infrastructure delivery in the UK to dive into deeper pools of private finance
- Features
City focus: Kuala Lumpur
Elisabeth Selk and Girish Ramachandran of Arcadis consider the growth of Kuala Lumpur as an attractive FDI destination and its rapid transformation as Asia’s next major regional hub
- Features
Infrastructure update: Smart vehicles
Connected and autonomous vehicles are expected to lead the next urban transport revolution - transforming urban mobility and the way roads are managed